Co-Win registration for vaccination to begin at 4 PM, says Centre amid confusion

New Delhi: After several people struggled to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination, the Government has clarified that it will begin at 4 PM today (April 28, 2021).

The Centre had earlier informed that the registration for COVID-19 vaccination will begin on April 28, however, the exact time for the same was not conveyed. People started trying to since 12 AM and couldn't register.

"Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus," the official account of the Aarogya Setu app said.

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

The central government has extended the COVID-19 vaccination drive to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

Phase-I was launched on January 16, 2021, which prioritized the protection of the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs). Subsequently, phase-II was initiated from March 1 and April 1, which focused on protecting the most vulnerable, ie, everyone above 45 years of age.

In India, the Emergency Use Authorisation has so far been granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines - COVISHEILD of Serum Institute of India and COVAXIN of Bharat Biotech, On the other hand, a third vaccine, Sputnik, which is presently manufactured abroad, will eventually be manufactured in India.

The Serum Institute of India COVID-19 vaccine COVISHEILD will be available for Rs 400/dose in State Government hospitals, whereas, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN will cost you Rs 600 per dose in State Government hospitals.



