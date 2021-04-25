COVID-19: Going for vaccination on May 1? Check how much first dose will cost you

New Delhi: Come May 1, the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended to everyone above the age of 18, a step that has been taken by the Centre to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians take the coronavirus vaccine jab amid the raging second wave of the pandemic.

The phase-III of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive also aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage.

Phase-I was launched on January 16, 2021, which prioritized the protection of the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs).

Subsequently, phase-II was initiated from March 1 and April 1, which focused on protecting the most vulnerable, ie, everyone above 45 years of age.

In India, the Emergency Use Authorisation has so far been granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines - COVISHEILD of Serum Institute of India and COVAXIN of Bharat Biotech, On the other hand, a third vaccine, Sputnik, which is presently manufactured abroad, will eventually be manufactured in India.

Know the prices of COVISHEILD and COVAXIN shots in government hospitals

The Serum Institute of India COVID-19 vaccine COVISHEILD will be available for Rs 400/dose in State Government hospitals, whereas, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN will cost you Rs 600 per dose in State Government hospitals.

Know the prices of COVISHEILD and COVAXIN shots in private hospitals

The COVISHEILD COVID-19 vaccine has been capped at Rs 600/dose in private hospitals, while a single shot of the COVAXIN coronavirus vaccine will cost you Rs 1,200 in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (April 24, 2021) announced that India has become the fastest country to administer 14 crore Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The milestone has been achieved in just 99 days, where the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794.