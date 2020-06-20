Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain given plasma therapy, condition stable

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, was administered with plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket on Friday. He is said to be feeling better and his conditon is reported to be stable.

Giving out the information on his health, Jain's office said, "He has no fever now, his health will be monitored at ICU over the next 24 hours."

Jain was earlier admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, where he had been diagnosed with pneumonia, he was later shifted to Max Hospital.

After reporting high-grade fever, and difficulty in breathing, Jain was admitted to the hospital where he underwent the coronavirus test which came out negative but the next day (June 17) he tested positive for the infection.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs from Kalkaji and Patel Nagar, Atishi and Rajkumar Anand respectively, also tested positive for the coronavirus.