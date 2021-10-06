हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Five tourists from Delhi test positive, untraceable in Nainital

Before leaving for Nainital, they gave swabs for COVID-19 testing in Delhi which were found positive on Monday.

COVID-19: Five tourists from Delhi test positive, untraceable in Nainital
Representational Image

Dehradun: Five tourists, who recently came to Nainital from Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, said the state health department. According to officials, five tourists had come to Nainital from Delhi on Saturday. Before leaving for Nainital, they gave swabs for COVID-19 testing in Delhi which were found positive on Monday.

According to health officials, the tourists are untraceable. 

By the time their COVID-19 test results came out, the tourists had already arrived in Nainital. 

As the health department learned that the tourists have reached on Monday, they rushed officials to Nainital. 

The department has informed the district administration and police about the presence of tourists in Nainital. 

The officials are making all efforts to trace the tourists, said an official.

Dr KS Dhami, Principal Medical Superintendent of BD Pandey Hospital in Nainital, said "The efforts are being made to contact but no information has been received. Police have been informed about this."

