Covid-19 fourth wave alert! India logs over 17,000 new cases, 23 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 17,070 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed. Additionally, 23 new coronavirus-related fatalities pushed India's tally of cases to 4,34,69,234, the death toll to 5,25,139. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.55 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.40 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.59 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,36,906, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.74 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 23 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.