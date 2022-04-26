Amid the threat of a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 with an uptick in infections, the Delhi government has decided to continue the services of all additional doctors and staff hired for vaccination, testing, surveillance and management of the infection in Covid hospitals and district health centres till June 30.

Ajay Bisht, deputy secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, issued an order in this regard in compliance with the directions of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"...The competent authority is pleased to order the continuation of the services of all additional doctors and staff hired for vaccination, testing, surveillance and management of COVID-19 in Covid hospitals and district health centres (DHCs) of the Government of NCT of Delhi till 30.06.2022," Bisht said in the order dated April 12.

This comes as Delhi is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, with the number of active cases increasing to 3,975 on April 25 from 601 cases on April 11.

Hospitalisation remains low

The hospitalisation rate, however, has so far been low in this surge, accounting for less than 3% of the total active cases, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi has more or less remained constant and has not seen any significant increase. The number of such zones has declined from 741 on April 11 to 656 on April 24, it said.

Last Friday, the Delhi government re-introduced the mask mandate in the national capital and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for the defaulters.

However, the DDMA decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the experts for them.

Recently, the city government announced that precautionary doses would now be available for free at state-run vaccination centres.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV