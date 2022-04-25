In Delhi, the number of Covid-infected patients placed in home isolation has witnessed over a six-fold increase in less than 15 days, from April 11 to April 24, PTI reported quoting the official government data.

The number of patients in home isolation has risen from 447 to 2,812 in the given time span.

The number of patients in home isolation stood at 504 on April 13 and saw a significant increase to 574 the next day and to 685 on April 15. It breached the 700 mark on April 16 and rose to 964 on April 17.

The numbers crossed the 1,000 mark on April 18 to settle at 1,188 and to 1,274 the next day.

As many as 1,574 patients were recuperating in home isolation on April 20 while the numbers inched close to the 2,000 mark the next day.

Rise in Covid hospitalisation

This apart, the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals also increased from 17 to 80 during the period. However, the Delhi government has assured people that despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate has remained low.

The city is witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections over the past few days with the number of active cases going to 3,975 from 601 on April 11.

The hospitalisation rate, however, has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to the data.

No significant rise in Covid containment zones

While cases have seen a rapid increase, the number of containment zones has more or less remained constant and has not seen any significant increase, the official data shows. The number of such zones has declined from 741 on April 11 to 656 on April 24.

