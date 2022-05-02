New Delhi: Amid the growing threat of a fourth Covid-19 wave, Delhi on Monday reported 1,076 fresh infections, which is around 27% lesser than a day ago. However, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital was up by over 2% and rose to 6.42%, according to data shared by the city health department.

No death occurred due to the disease in a day.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall tally has increased to 18,85,636, while the death toll stands at 26,175.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent. On Saturday, it had recorded 1,520 cases and one death, with the positivity rate at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent. The national capital had logged 1,490 cases and two deaths on Thursday, and the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent.

A total of 16,753 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Sunday, according to the latest health bulletin.

India Covid tally

Meanwhile, India’s overall tally also witnessed a slight dip with 3,157 new Covid cases on Monday.

India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,79,188, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday (May 2, 2022). The active caseload increased to 19,500.

Meanwhile, 26 deaths were reported today, pushing the death toll to 5,23,869. The country also reported 2,723 recoveries in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)