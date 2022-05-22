हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 fourth wave

Covid-19 Fourth wave: India records 2,226 new cases, 65 deaths

Covid-19 Fourth wave: India's active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

New Delhi: India logged 2,226 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,413 with 65 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. A dip of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,97,003 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 192.28 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

