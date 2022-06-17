NewsIndia
Covid-19 fourth wave: India sees rise in new infections; 12,847 new cases, 14 fatalities in 24 hours

The Health Ministry data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817. 

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
  • India today saw a rise in new Covid-19 infections
  • It reported 12,847 new cases and 14 fatalities in 24 hours
  • India's overall tally has risen to 4,32,70,577

New Delhi: India on Friday reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.  The active cases now constitute 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

 

 

An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.47 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.41 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,26,82,697.

On the vaccination front, according to the ministry cumulatively 195.84 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It went past the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

 

