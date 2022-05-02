New Delhi: As the scare of a possible fourth wave continues to loom, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s active Covid-19 cases tally crossed the 700 mark with 66 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, reported PTI quoting official data released on Monday

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, of which Noida is a part, stood at 701 on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh health department figures showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Section 144 imposed in Noida

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, Section 144 CrPC has been extended in the district from May 1 to May 31, officials said on Sunday.

The Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar said that wearing face masks has also been made mandatory in public places.

Covid assistance helpline for Noida

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate Covid-19 related assistance

Uttar Pradesh Covid bulletin

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 193 new coronavirus infection cases while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,621, the official health data showed.

Delhi Covid tally

Delhi on Monday reported 1,076 fresh infections, which is around 27% lesser than a day ago. However, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital was up by over 2% and rose to 6.42%, according to data shared by the city health department.

No death occurred due to the disease in a day.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall tally has increased to 18,85,636, while the death toll stands at 26,175.

A total of 16,753 Covid tests were conducted in the national capital on Sunday, according to the latest health bulletin.