Covid-19 fourth wave scare: 11 students of Jharkhand school test positive

New Delhi: Amid fear of a fourth wave of the coronavirus, as many as 11 cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Jharkhand's Chatra district in the past two days, PTI reported.

Eight girls from Class 12 and two from class 11 tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4, while another was detected Covid-19 positive on Thursday, PTI reported.

"We were provided with the test report on May 4 in which 10 students were reported to be positive with Covid-19," Arundhati Dutta, in charge of Kasturba Gandhi Residential schools in Chatra, told the news agency.

As per Dutta, there were no visible symptoms among the students of the institute. On April 27, random testing was conducted by the administration of the institution, wherein samples of as many as195 students, as well as staff were taken.

"Of the 10, eight students went home after their examinations. In view of the test report, a rapid antigen test (RAT) was carried out in the school on Thursday," she said.

Among the 95 students in classes 6, 7, 8 and 11, one tested positive for Covid-19. "Students of class 9 will go for testing on Friday," Dutta said.

"All precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. The institution is being sanitized," Chatra district superintendent of education, Jitendra Sinha, told PTI.

