Mumbai: Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in India, especially in Maharashtra, three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai. BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus which was responsible for the third wave of the Covid-19 in India. According to the health department, all three infected patients have already recovered from the Covid under home isolation and suffered no serious complications. "All these patients have recovered under home isolation," the department stated

The health department said a report of civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory confirmed the presence of BA.4 sub-lineage in three patients and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient in the metropolis. Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two men in the 40 to 60 age group, it said.

However, this is not the first time these variants have been reported in Maharashtra. Last month, four patients of B.A. 4 Omicron variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variants of the Omicron sub-lineage of coronavirus were found in Maharashtra’s Pune for the first time.

As per the health officials, all the patients only had mild symptoms and were treated at home in isolation. All the seven patients, four men and three women are from Pune and are in home isolation

From June 1 to 12, there were 23,941 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 14,945 were reported from Mumbai alone. The state has recorded 12 fatalities from June 1 to 12.

The predominant variant in this surge is a sub-lineage of Omicron which is B.A.5 and B.A.4. Although these strains are more transmissible, the majority of the cases are mild and get managed with home isolation.

