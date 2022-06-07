New Delhi: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city on Monday (June 6, 2022) made masks compulsory in public places and announced to increase the tests for coronavirus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner also said that the Chief Commissioner has directed all the Marshals to educate people on wearing masks.

"Every day, more than 200 new Covid-19 cases are being reported and we are conducting 16,000 tests. Now, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has asked us to increase the tests to 20,000 from 16,000 by the BBMP and 4,000 at the private labs. We will strengthen the information, education and communication activities," BBMP special commissioner Harish Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

He added that all the Marshals are ensuring masks in public places, including malls.

Since many cases of severe acute respiratory illness and influenza-like illness are coming in private clinics, the chief commissioner has asked BBMP officials to survey each zone and submit a report, the officer stated.

He also appealed to the people not to panic.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.

"In the wake of Covid-19 cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the Covid-19 management measures being taken and will submit a report to me," Bommai said.

He said that based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.

"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about Covid-19, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic," he added.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in neighbouring Maharashtra, its Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently indicated that the state could be staring at the fourth wave.

(With agency inputs)