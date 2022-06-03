हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Centre writes to 5 states for 'pre-emptive action' as cases rise

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, told these 5 states that they must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of Covid-19 infection.

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Centre writes to 5 states for ‘pre-emptive action’ as cases rise

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Centre on Friday write a letter to five major states asking them to maintain a close watch and take pre-emptive action if required.

According to ANI, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, told the states that they must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of Covid-19 infection.

 

 

The Union Health Secretary also wrote to Telangana Secretary (Health), Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Karnataka Principal Secretary (Health), Kerala Principal Secretary (Health) & Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Health) expressing grave concerns over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in these states.

 

 

"There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic ... It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if it is required to control any emerging spread of infection," Rajesh Bhushan wrote.

Through his letter, the Union Health Secretary also assured these 5 states that the Centre would continue to provide all support required to contain the pandemic. 

 

