Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. With this, Delhi's Covid-19 tally increased to 19,10,613 while the death toll rose to 26,216. A total of 19,619 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Maharashtra Covid cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,813 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The number of active cases rose to 11,571. State capital Mumbai recorded 1,702 infections and the lone death during the day. The daily rise in cases was the highest since February 15 when 2,831 infections had come to light. The caseload rose to 79,01,628, and death toll to 1,47,867. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 2,701 new cases and zero fatalities.

Beginning of fourth wave?

Most experts believe that the current surge in infections is not a sign of the start of another Covid-19 wave. Experts also said that catching a severe infection from its subvariant for the second time is highly unlikely. Dr Rakesh Mishra of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society believes that the chances of the country witnessing another wave is extremely small.

However, one should look out for symptoms like sneezing, coughing, high fever, tiredness, headache, vomiting and nausea. One should also get tested if they have been experiencing body pain for 2-3 days without any other health complications. Symptoms like loss of appetite, loss of concentration, irritability, sleep disorder, pain in the chest, rashes on the skin, and extreme pain in the legs and hands are also seen during Covid-19.