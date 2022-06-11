New Delhi: On Saturday (June 11), India reported 8,329 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. While the total active cases stand at 40,370, the country saw 4,216 recoveries. On Friday, the country had reported 7,584 cases and 24 deaths. This is reportedly India's highest tally in months as the country crossed the daily 8000 cases mark.

On Friday, capital Delhi recorded as many as 655 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. There have been 419 recoveries and 2 covid deaths in the national capital in the same time period. Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases, highest since January 23. West Bengal recorded 107 cases.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 194.90 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 13 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine. India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.