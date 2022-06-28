NewsIndia
Covid-19 fourth wave scare in India? Centre, states to review situation as cases rise

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will chair a review meeting with states on Tuesday. A source said that the Health Secretary will review the current Covid situation and the vaccination status with states through video conferencing.

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
With over 80,000 new infections, fresh Covid-19 cases in the week ending Sunday surged to the highest in nearly four months. However, the deaths from the virus have remained low compared to previous outbreaks.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the nation recorded 11,793 fresh Covid infections in a span of 24 hours, which is less than the previous day`s count of 17,073. In the same period, the country reported 27 more deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,047.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has also declined to 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.36 per cent.

As of Tuesday morning, India`s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.31 crore achieved via 2,56,30,111 sessions.

