NewsIndia
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 20,038 new cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

Trending Photos

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 20,038 new cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 20,038 new Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,25,604, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (July 15, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,39,073. The country also reported 16,994 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,30,45,350, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.48 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 199.47 crore on Friday at 8 am. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.30 per cent, according to the ministry.

(With agency inputs)

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCovid fourth wave

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country