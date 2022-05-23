New Delhi: With 2,022 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,38,393, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday (May 23, 2022). The active caseload stands at 14,832.

India recorded 46 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 2,099 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,99,102, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

A decrease of 123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.49 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.38 crore on Monday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,94,812 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 525.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.27 million and vaccinations to over 11.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 83,281,329 and 1,002,173, respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,136,371.

(With agency inputs)