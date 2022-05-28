New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 2,685 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (May 28, 2022), taking the infection tally to 4,31,50,215, according to the Union health ministry data. With this the active cases in the country increased to 16,308. India’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 more fatalities today. An increase of 494 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

#COVID19 | India reports 2,685 fresh cases, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 16,308. Daily positivity rate 0.60% pic.twitter.com/b4dYZpBIhe — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.54 per cent.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,09,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.13 crore.

Meanwhile, according to the study recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, can lead to severe bone loss during the acute and post-recovery phases of the disease. The study provide insights into the possible long-term complications of Covid-19. In addition to lung infection, complications of different organ systems in the long-term SARS-CoV-2 infection, or "long Covid," have been increasingly recognised in patients with disease, the researchers said.

(With agency inputs)