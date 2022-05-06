​​New Delhi: India recorded 3,545 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,002, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (May 1, 2022). The active cases stand at 19,688.

3,545 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active caseload at 19,688 pic.twitter.com/3sz7h1RuG7 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

A decrease of 31 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,549 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,51,248.

The active cases account for 0.05 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | WHO says India's Covid deaths 10 times more than reported, government objects

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.76 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​189.81 crore. As many as 4,65,918 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With agency inputs)