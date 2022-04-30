हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,688 new cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 3,688 new cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: With 3,688 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,75,864, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday (April 30, 2022). The active caseload increased to 18,684. 

The country also reported 2,755 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.74 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.66 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crore on Saturday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,96,640 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCovid fourth wave
Next
Story

Patiala clashes: Mobile internet services snapped, IG and SSP transferred - Check key developments

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Mehbooba Mufti once again targets Indian Army