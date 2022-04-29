New Delhi: Even as many parts of India have started reporting rising cases of Covid-19, the government has yet not taken a decision on vaccinating 5 to 12-year-old kids, sources told ANI.

No decision has been taken by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on vaccinating 5 to 12-year-old kids against the coronavirus, ANI reported. This comes as NTAGI today (April 29) approved Serum Institute of India`s (SII) Covovax Covid-19 vaccine for the age group 12-17.

"The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) had earlier reviewed data related to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee which met on Friday has recommended that the vaccine can be used for 12-17 years age group," an official source told PTI.

On December 28 last year, India's drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults, while on March 9 in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised vaccinating all eligible children at the earliest with "special campaigns" in schools.

Covid-19 vaccination of 12-14 years age group and precaution dose for all aged 60 and above began on March 16.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,377 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total tally of infections to 4,30,72,176. The active cases in the country stand at 17,801. With 60 new fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,23,753.

As per Union health ministry data, the cumulative doses administered under the Covid-19 vaccination drive surpassed 188.65 crore doses on Friday.

