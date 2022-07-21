NewsIndia
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records 21,566 new cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 3,227 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records 21,566 new cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 21,566 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,25,870, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (July 21, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,48,881. The country also reported 18,294 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,31,50,434, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 3,227 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.46 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 200.91 crore on Thursday at 8 am. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.51 per cent, according to the ministry.

(With agency inputs)

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCovid fourth wave

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?