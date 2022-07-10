New Delhi: India on Sunday (July 10, 2022) continued to report a rise in daily Covid-19 cases and recorded over 18,257 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country saw 18,257 new coronavirus cases, which took the number of active cases to 1,28,690.

As many as 4,32,777 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said and added that India's daily positivity rate now stands at 4.22%, while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.08%.

(This is a breaking news, more details to be added soon)