New Delhi: India on Saturday reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 deaths including 24 deaths revised by Kerala. The active cases tally reached 1,19,264 after a decrease of 4,271 in 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections. The fresh 15,815 cases and 68 deaths have pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths. With 20,018 new daily recoveries, the total recoveries data reached 4,35,93,112. India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent.

As per the Union health ministry data, 207.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country. India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year. It crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, 2021, three crores on June 23, and four crores on January 25 this year.