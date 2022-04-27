Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that a vaccination campaign for 6 to 12-year-old kids would be launched in schools. The vaccination campaign would be intensified by increasing the precautionary vaccination for those in the 15 to 18 age group and those who are 60 years and above.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after an interaction with the Prime Minister through video conference on the COVID situation.

"The COVID situation in the state was explained to the Prime Minister at today`s meeting. Presently, the pandemic is under control. Testing is being increased as the cases are on the rise since April 9. We are thinking about setting a daily target of 30,000 tests. Random testing would be done on 2 per cent of the international travellers and tele tracking would be implemented. Passengers from 8 countries would be tracked," Bommai said.

Over 50,000 beds have been arranged in government hospitals. Over 1 lakh beds are available in private hospitals. We have adequate stock of Oxygen. We are prepared to tackle the COVID challenge, Bommai said.

"Apart from the vaccination campaign, tracking, tracing and treatment should be followed. People should mask themselves and follow social distancing. Medical infrastructure would be raised in district hospitals and medical colleges", he further said.

It has also been decided that an intense public awareness campaign has been launched through the various media platforms on COVID control along with checking is being increased at state borders and measures would be taken to manage the pandemic without any curbs on economic activities.

