New Delhi: The Karnataka government will mull imposing fines on those not wearing masks in public places in Bengaluru, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday (July 14) as Covid-19 cases remain high. “I feel that masks have to be made compulsory at least in Bengaluru. Till now, there were no fines. We may have to think about imposing fines on people also before it gets out of hand. Of course, this is at the discussion stage. Ultimately we will discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that people are not taking the coronavirus seriously now and treating it like any common flu. "Now that the symptoms of anybody infected are not serious or bothering people...No deaths...People not getting admitted to the ICU or requiring ventilator support, a common man feels it (Covid-19) is like any flu. He is not taking it as seriously as it should have been, though we are trying to tell them," Sudhakar told reporters.

"Covid-19 is a new disease that broke out nearly two years ago, so experts do not know much about the post-Covid effect on a person", he said urging people to be vigilant.

"We should be considering all precautionary measures rather than thinking about it after getting affected. To that extent, the government is thinking seriously to really consider a few options like compulsory mask and effective preventive dose of vaccination as early as possible that too on a warfooting," the Karnataka Health Minister said.

On whether the current Covid-19 surge can be a sign of a fourth wave, Sudhakar said he was unsure as the cases spike every three to four months and then subside.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 1,231 new coronavirus infections and zero fatality on Wednesday, as per the official data.

