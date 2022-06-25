New Delhi: India witnessed a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday (June 25, 2022). With 15,940 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,33,78,234, according to Union health ministry data updated today. The active caseload stands at 91,779. India recorded 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 12,425 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,27,61,481, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

#COVID19 | India reports 15,940 fresh cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 91,779

Daily positivity rate 4.39% pic.twitter.com/EjMC4GKIZv — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

An increase of 3,495 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.58 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 196.94 crore on Saturday at 8 am.

(With agency inputs)