New Delhi: India recorded 16,678 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,25,428, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (July 11, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,30,713. The country also reported 14,629 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,29,83,162, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.50 per cent.

#COVID19 | India reports 16,678 fresh cases, 14,629 recoveries and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1,30,713

Daily positivity rate 5.99% pic.twitter.com/A2M7HQprWW — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 198.88 crore on Monday at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.99 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.18 per cent, according to the ministry.

(With agency inputs)