New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 20,409 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,39,79,730, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (July 29, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases declined to 1,43,988 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,258 with 32 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India reports 20,409 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 1,43,988 pic.twitter.com/3YYULK8bZJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 22,697 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,33,09,484, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.12 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.82 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 203.60 crore on Friday at 8 am, out of which 38,63,960 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

The 32 new fatalities include seven from West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, two each from Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttarakhand and one each from Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.