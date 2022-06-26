New Delhi: India saw a decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday (June 26, 2022). With 11,739 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,33,89,973, according to Union health ministry data updated today. The active caseload stands at 92,576. India recorded 25 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 10,917 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,27,72,398, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.58 per cent.

India reports 11,739 new Covid19 cases today; Active cases at 92,576 pic.twitter.com/DsOo9TbOxJ June 26, 2022

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 197.08 crore on Sunday at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

(With agency inputs)