COVID-19: Gujarat extends night curfew in 36 districts till June 11, shops to open from June 4

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Wednesday (June 2, 2021) extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state till June 11.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday evening announced that the ongoing night curfew in the state is being extended from June 4 till June 11. The CMO also added that the shops in 36 cities of the state will now be allowed to open from June 4 and will remain open from 9 AM till 6 PM daily.

The state government also added that the home deliveries can now be done till 10 pm daily.

“All shops in 36 cities of the State to open from 4th June (9 am to 6 pm). Home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10pm. Night curfew (9 pm to 6 am) will be imposed in these cities from 4th June to 11th June,” ANI quoted CMO’s office.

Earlier on May 27, the Gujarat government had extended the night curfew, from 8 pm to 6 am, in 36 cities till June 4. As per the latest guidelines the authorities have relax the night curfew timings by an hour. Now the night curfew in the state will remain in place from 9 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,12,063, while 18 patients died and nearly 4,100 recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

