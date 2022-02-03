Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew till Feb 11, increases number of guests in weddings to 150

New Delhi: Gujarat on Thursday (February 3) eased the Covid-19 restriction and moved the upper limit of guests in wedding ceremonies to 150 people in closed venues.

The upper limit of people attending wedding ceremonies held in open spaces is increased to 300 people. The state extended the night curfew which is imposed from 10 pm to 6 am till February 11.

Gujarat reported 8,934 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (February 2), up from 8,338 the previous day, raising its tally to 11,77,931, while 34 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

