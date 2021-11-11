Gujarat’s diktat for unvaccinated people: No entry in AMTS, BRTS and other public places

New Delhi: In order to tackle vaccine hesitancy, the Gujarat government on Thursday (November 11) said that those who have not taken even a single anti-COVID shot will be subjected to certain restrictions.

The eligible population who has not been administered even one COVID-19 jab will not be allowed to several public spaces including Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo and Sabarmati Riverfront from November 12.

“From Nov 12th, those over 18 yrs of age, who are eligible for the vaccine & have not taken the first dose or the second dose, will not be allowed in AMTS, BRTS, Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo, Sabarmati Riverfront,” ANI quoted the Government of Gujarat order.

#COVID19 | Vaccine certificates will be checked before their entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation: Government of Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Moreover, adults will also be asked to produce their vaccination certificate at the entry points of the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation, the order added.

The step comes in the wake of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s virtual interaction with the health ministers of states and union territories. Mandaviya on Thursday urged state health ministers to ensure the entire adult population is administered the first dose during the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination campaign and those due for the second dose are encouraged to take it.

The Union minister informed that around 79 per cent of the targeted population has been administered the first dose and 38 per cent has also received the second dose.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday had said that more than 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations have vaccianted 100 per cent of their eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Gujarat has nearly 4.93 crore citizens above the age of 18, who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, as per official data. Around 4.50 crore eligible population has received the first dose so far, while 2.71 crore people are fully vaccinated in the state, Patel had said.

Presently, the coronavirus caseload in Gujarat is at 8,26,826 and the death toll stands at 10,090.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV