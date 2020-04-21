COVID-19: IMA to observe 'Black Day' on April 23 over rising attack on doctors, calls for stringent laws

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to all doctors to protest against attacks on them and attempts being made to stop the cremation of a doctor who died due to coronavirus in Chennai.

The IMA has appealed to its members to light candles on Wednesday at 9 pm as a mark of protest over the incident. IMA has also demanded a stringent law to stop attacks against doctors.

Taking serious note of obstructions to the cremation of a Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19, the IMA has also warned of "appropriate retaliatory measures" if the authorities fail to stop such incidents.

"It is a matter of great concern that these doctors who had died in their line of duty be treated shabbily and in such an uncivilised manner," the doctors' body said in a statement, adding if the state governments do not have the power to stop such incidents, "they lose their moral right to govern".

Referring to the violence and attacks faced by the healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMA said that it has shown much restraint in spite of extreme provocations.

"That doesn't mean our patience is endless. Abuse, violence, spitting, pelting of stones, denial of entry to societies and residential accommodation have been tolerated so far since we expected the governments to do their normal duty,'' it said in a release.

The doctors' body also announced that it will observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals.

"If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23," read a notice issued by the association.

"Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," it further read.

The notice stated that further decisions will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the government. This comes after several incidents of attacks and stigmatisation of medical staff and doctors being reported from across the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

Owing to the appeal by the IMA, the doctors have decided to sport back band on Thursday as a mark of protest.

Six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have been constituted by the Centre earlier in the day to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government.