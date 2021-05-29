COVID-19: India continues to maintain declining trend, records 1.73 lakh new cases

New Delhi: India continued to maintain a declining trend and recorded 1.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases, as per the Health Ministry's data on Saturday (May 29, 2021).

There were 1,73,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, which took the overall caseload to 2.77 crores. The Union Health Ministry stated that the weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84%, daily at 8.36% and is less than 10% for the fifth consecutive day. India currently has 22,28,724 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The country also witnessed 3,617 coronavirus-related fatalities and the death toll has now mounted to 3,22,512. Over 20.8 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across India and the country has conducted 34.11 crore tests to date.

The country had registered 1.86 lakh new cases on Friday, while on Thursday, the country had reported 2.11 lakh fresh infections.

On the other hand, there were over 2.84 lakh people who were discharged between Friday and Saturday morning. So far, a total of 2.51 crore people have recovered in India and the recovery rate has increased to 90.80%.

Earlier on Friday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar that the COVID-19 vaccination process will be completed in India by December 2021. So far, India has administered nearly 20.90 crore vaccines, the Union Health Ministry stated.

Live TV