COVID-19: India extends ban on scheduled international flights till September 30

New Delhi: The Director-General of Civil Aviation on Sunday (August 29, 2021) extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flights till September 30, 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director-General of Civil Aviation made the announcement in a circular by the office of DGCA.

The circular added that some international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes. This decision will be taken by the competent authority on case to case basis.

DGCA also stated that this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved.

"In a partial modification on a circular dated June 26, 2021, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger service to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th September 2021," stated the DGCA circular.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," further stated the circular.

Earlier, the authority had suspended the scheduled international flights until August 31.

