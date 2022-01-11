COVID-19: India logs over 1.5 lakh new infections for third consecutive day, active caseload now at 8,21,446

New Delhi: India logged over 1.5 lakh new COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day and recorded 1,68,063 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (January 11, 2022) morning, the country's active coronavirus caseload has now jumped to 8,21,446.

India also witnessed 277 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 and the country's death toll has now increased to 4,84,213.

While there were 1,79,723 new infections on Monday, 1,59,632 fresh cases on Sunday had taken India's active tally to 5,90,611.

Omicron cases in India rise to 4,461

The total tally of Omicron cases in the country also rose to 4,461, according to the Union Health Ministry data. A total of 28 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant including Maharashtra (1,247), Rajasthan (645), Delhi (546), Karnataka (479) and Kerala (350).

Of the total Omicron cases, 1,711 patients have been either discharged, recovered or migrated.

COVID-19 hospitalisation rate at 5-10 % but situation may change rapidly

The Centre on Monday had said that five to 10 per cent of the active cases in the current surge so far needed hospitalisation but the situation is dynamic and may change rapidly.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the percentage of active cases that needed hospital care was in the range of 20-23 per cent.

"In the present surge, five to 10 per cent of active cases needed the hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving. Therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly," he said.

Let there be no lapses

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli and Daman & Diu.

"Let there be no lapses in our preparedness as we battle this surge of the pandemic. The holistic synergy between Centre and States is most vital for seamless and effective pandemic management," Mandaviya told them.

आज देश के पश्चिम राज्यों एवं केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रीयों के साथ कोरोना की तैयारियों को लेकर बैठक की। हमें एक साथ मिलकर holistic approach के साथ काम करना है और यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि हमारी तैयारी में कोई कमी ना रहे। https://t.co/rFP3EkmWMA pic.twitter.com/vPaHFYdHuz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 10, 2022

He also urged the states to make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilize the approved funds under India's COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package-Phase-II(ECRP-II).

