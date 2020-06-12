COVID-19: India surpasses United Kingdom, becomes 4th worst-hit country; US tops with 20 lakh cases

New Delhi: India went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country with a caseload of 2,97, 205, according to the Worldometer. Earlier this week, India had surpassed Spain to take the fifth spot.

India is now at the fourth spot, only behind the United States (20 lakh), Brazil (8 lakh) and Russia (5 lakh), as per Worldometer figures.

On June 11, India registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the one-day casualty figure crossed the 300-mark for the first time.

The Union Health Ministry data, updated at 8 am, said the country saw the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases on Thursday, pushing the death-toll to 8,102 and the nationwide tally to 2,86,579.

The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.

The number of active cases stands at 1,37,448 till Thursday 8 am, while 1,41,028 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Out of the total 8,102 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,347), Delhi (984), Madhya Pradesh (427), West Bengal (432), Tamil Nadu (326), Uttar Pradesh (321), Rajasthan (259) and Telangana (156).

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, Uttar Pradesh at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and Madhya Pradesh at 10,049 according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

In response to a question about the possibility of community transmission in India, Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) rubbished any such claims on Thursday. "India is not in community transmission and I would like to emphasise it. India is not in community transmission and that's only a term which is used but we have to continue with the strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, and quarantine and continue with the containment measures as we have found success until now," ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said during the Government of India's COVID briefing."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said, "We have to turn COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat."