COVID-19: Infection in Kerala rises by 100% in single week

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday (January 11) reported 9,066 fresh Covid cases after 63,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the daily test positivity rate to 14.18 per cent.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was handling the Covid situation personally during the second wave, is not seen briefing the media on the pandemic situation this time around with his place being taken by state Health Minister Veena George.

On Tuesday, George said in a statement that the number of cases has gone up by 100 per cent when compared to the previous week.

"More and more health professionals are getting infected by Covid. Unnecessary travel has to be avoided and utmost caution has to be followed by all," George said.

Gatherings in marriages and funerals have now been cut down to just 50 people, she informed.

And when asked about the ongoing CPI-M party meetings where protocols are reportedly not being followed, George said, "The health department is doing its job, the police are doing theirs and the local self-government is doing its duty."

Kerala also reported 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its overall Covid death toll to 50,053 so far. At present, there are 44,441 active cases in the state.



Live TV