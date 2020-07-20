COVID-19 is a virus and not a bacteria, can’t be treated with aspirin, says PIB fact check

Social media is full of information related to coronavirus COVID-19 but the reality is most of these information disseminated through Facebook posts and Whatspp forwards are fake. It would not be wrong to say that these misleading information only add on to the panic among people.

However, the governments at both Central as well as State levels are making efforts to to debunk the fake news to protect people from the wave of misinformation. One such department which is busy in debunking fake news relatred to coronavirus is PIB’s Fact Check Twitter handle.

PIB's Fact Check twitter handle has now shared a shared a video which is being shared on social media with false claims. The video claims that COVID-19 is not a virus but a bacteria “amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation” and that it can be treated with aspirin.

Claim- A widely circulated video on social media claims that #Covid19 is a bacteria & which can be treated with aspirin#PIBFactCheck- This is #Fake. Coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet. pic.twitter.com/ESPzEZ6WgT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 4, 2020

Recently another coronavirus related fake news went viral on social media. Several posts claimed that regular use of sanitisers causes skin diseases or cancer. PIB had debunked that news too with a tweet. “Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content are recommended for protection against #COVID,” they tweeted.