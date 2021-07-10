हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 is not over yet, follow norms, protocols: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur urges tourists

As a major influx of tourists is moving to hills in search of some much-needed respite from the heatwave, which has hit the plains. This has been leading to gross violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

COVID-19 is not over yet, follow norms, protocols: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur urges tourists
Representational Image (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday (July 9, 2021) urged the tourists visiting the state to follow COVID-19 norms. The state has been witnessing a rapid rise in the inflow of tourists after it eased COVID-19 restrictions in the state. 

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur said, "We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID19 norms."

"We need to save the tourism industry also. I held a virtual meeting with districts officials and directed them to monitor and regulate the crowd. COVID19 is not over yet. Hotels are being asked to follow SOPs," he added.

A major influx of tourists is moving to hills in search of some much-needed respite from the heatwave, which has hit the plains. This has been leading to gross violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

While many experts believe that the nation is not yet out of the woods, some defiant tourists believe otherwise.

As the second wave of COVID-19 sees a significant decline in the country, many people are seen bathing in the river Ganga in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. When asked about their visits, these tourists said that they are not afraid of COVID-19 and were confident that they ‘arrived before the third wave’.

ALSO READ: Mussoorie steps in to avoid COVID disaster: Only 50 tourists allowed at Kempty Falls

"We feel like we have come out of jail after two years. There is a huge crowd. We are not scared of COVID-19. We have come here before the third wave," a tourist said.

Abhay Singh, a Haridwar city police official, on Friday said that the efforts are being made to bring awareness among people.

"We are trying to make people aware and we had a meeting with hotel and vanshala unions. Everyone wants to see Har ki Pauri. After a certain limit, we are requesting remaining travelers to not go to the ghat," Singh said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 normsCOVID-19 guidelineHimachal PradeshTouristsCOVID-19 second waveCOVID-19 third wave
Next
Story

Gujarat to reopen schools for Class 12th students from July 15

Must Watch

PT9M59S

DNA: Recent picture of Eastern Peripheral Expressway