COVID-19 is not over yet, follow norms, protocols: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur urges tourists

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday (July 9, 2021) urged the tourists visiting the state to follow COVID-19 norms. The state has been witnessing a rapid rise in the inflow of tourists after it eased COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur said, "We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID19 norms."

"We need to save the tourism industry also. I held a virtual meeting with districts officials and directed them to monitor and regulate the crowd. COVID19 is not over yet. Hotels are being asked to follow SOPs," he added.

A major influx of tourists is moving to hills in search of some much-needed respite from the heatwave, which has hit the plains. This has been leading to gross violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

While many experts believe that the nation is not yet out of the woods, some defiant tourists believe otherwise.

As the second wave of COVID-19 sees a significant decline in the country, many people are seen bathing in the river Ganga in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. When asked about their visits, these tourists said that they are not afraid of COVID-19 and were confident that they ‘arrived before the third wave’.

"We feel like we have come out of jail after two years. There is a huge crowd. We are not scared of COVID-19. We have come here before the third wave," a tourist said.

Abhay Singh, a Haridwar city police official, on Friday said that the efforts are being made to bring awareness among people.

"We are trying to make people aware and we had a meeting with hotel and vanshala unions. Everyone wants to see Har ki Pauri. After a certain limit, we are requesting remaining travelers to not go to the ghat," Singh said.

