COVID-19: Karnataka CM appeals for public cooperation to implement preventive measures amid spike in Covid cases

Karnataka: Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday appealed for public cooperation in implementing the preventive measures that the government will prescribe, and also called on them to take the booster dose of vaccine. The Chief Minister has called an emergency meeting of COVID Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Thursday, with experts and officials to analyse the COVID situation and precautionary measures to be taken in the state.

"At the time when we were at ease that the COVID was gone, it has aggravated in other countries. From one country China it spreads across, it is contagious. So both state and central governments have taken it very seriously, as viruses move faster than electronics," Bommai said. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said in the current situation the focus should be more on prevention.

"For prevention the earlier restrictions and booster dose (will be key). For the booster dose administration, we made efforts, but the interest shown towards the first and second dose were not seen towards the booster dose, this has happened across the country. We will give importance to it," he said, adding the focus will now be on immediate preventive action.

Bommai further said, "Through this House I seek the cooperation of the people of the state. I appeal to them to cooperate with the actions taken by the government at this stage. So that in the future we can control hospitalisation and deaths, and what happened during the first two waves doesn't repeat."

Noting that in countries like China, Japan, South Korea and the USA, COVID cases and related hospitalisation have increased, Health Minister K Sudhakar too appealed to people to take booster or preventive doses of vaccination, as he pointed out that its coverage has been only 20 per cent in the state.

"We have successfully completed the first two doses of vaccination hundred percent, but booster or preventive dose did not get good response, with only 20 percent coverage. So we have planned to organise a vaccination camp at the legislature here for legislators to start with. We will have such camps for preventive doses across the state to ensure that people take the vaccination," he said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, urged that the booster dose should be made compulsory, as "life is important." Urging the central government to stop direct flights from China to India, he also urged the state government to take preventive measures on a war footing.