Covid-19: Karnataka Records 296 New Cases in 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Exceeds 2% in Maharashtra

New Delhi: As the world welcomes the new year with joy and celebrations, the dark cloud of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic looms larger. The beginning of 2024 has seen a concerning rise in coronavirus infections, with Karnataka witnessing a spike of 296 new cases in the last 24 hours, contributing to the nationwide tally of 636 fresh infections.

The southern state of Karnataka is grappling with the surge as the total number of active COVID-19 cases reached 1245, with 1179 patients under home treatment and 66 admitted to hospitals, including 20 in intensive care units (ICUs).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also facing an alarming situation, reporting 70 new cases on Monday, reflecting a positivity rate exceeding 2 percent. The state recorded 131 cases on the previous day. Fortunately, no deaths were reported, and 32 individuals were discharged. Currently, Maharashtra has 693 active cases, with 42 hospitalized, including nine in ICUs.

The Union Health Ministry's latest data reveals a nationwide spike of 636 new COVID-19 cases, with three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, two in Kerala and one in Tamil Nadu. The total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic has now surpassed 4.5 crore, with 4.44 crore recoveries and 5.33 lakh unfortunate deaths.

The emergence of the new sub-variant JN.1 of the virus is further complicating the situation, with 200 reported cases so far. Health experts attribute the rising infections to the winter season and the congregation of people in crowded areas during New Year celebrations.

While the recovery rate remains high at 98.81%, concerns persist as active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, reaching 4394 across the country. The authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to safety protocols, including vaccination, to curb the spread of the virus and protect public health.