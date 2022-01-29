Covid-19: Karnataka schools to reopen for all classes from Jan 31

Bengaluru: Schools for all the classes will reopen in Karnataka from Monday (January 31), as per the revised guidelines by the government.
Everyone has to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour, as has been recommended by the experts.
However, If someone tests positive in a class, that particular class will remain shut and every child will undergo a test but the school will function as usual.
