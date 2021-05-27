COVID-19: Last tranche of medical support arrives from South Korea to India

New Delhi: The government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting India by dispatching vital medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic since May 9. On Thursday (May 27), the last tranche of medical support including 8,500 antigen detection kits (for 212,500 tests) arrived at 6:30 pm at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Till date, the Korean government has sent six consignments of medical aid in three tranches from May 9-27. In total, 330 oxygen concentrators, 200 negative pressure carriers, 200 oxygen cylinders, 18,500 antigen detection kits (for 462,500 tests), 10 ventilators have been delivered from the Korean government to the Indian Red Cross Society.

The Korean government stands committed to work closely with the Indian government in responding to the challenges amid this COVID-19 pandemic.