COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi has prepared 328 relief centres to accommodate 57,000 people, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (April 3) said that a total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the capital, while addressing a press conference.

The Delhi CM also said that five people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus and one of them was a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

Kejriwal said "Out of these 384 cases, 58 patients have a history of foreign travel. Many of them are not from Delhi but were quarantined here in Delhi. 259 people, out of them, had attended Markaz event," adding "Five people have died in Delhi so far due to coronavirus. One of them was a person who was from Markaz."

The Chief Minister said that 58 people, who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families.

"We have prepared 328 relief centres to accommodate 57,000 people. Anyone can come to these relief centres and stay here. We will take care of them," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said community spread of the virus is not taking place in Delhi yet and there is no need to panic as the situation is under control, adding that the government has made preparations if the virus starts spreading among people.

The chief minister also launched a WhatsApp helpline - 8800007722 for people to enquire about COVID-19, food banks, shelters among others.

Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and experts will interact with students and answer their queries related to the virus at 3 pm on Saturday.

Notably, total number of COVID-19 positive cases today rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.