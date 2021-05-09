COVID-19: Lockdown in Puducherry from May 10 till May 24, check what's allowed and what's not

Puducherry: In the view of rising COVID-19 infections, Puducherry authorities on Saturday (May 8, 2021) announced that the Union Territory will go under a 14-day complete lockdown, starting from Monday midnight (May 10, 2021).

The administration of the Union Territory added that the decision is being taken to break the chain of transmission and to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The government of Puducherry had issued restriction orders to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus but the cases have not stabilized, but have risen since then. The last such lockdown order dated April 27, 2021 was effective up to May 3, 2021,” reads the notification issued by the UT administration.

“As the curve is still not flattened, it is necessary to continue the restrictions beyond May 10, 2021 midnight to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission," the notification added.

Here’s complete list of what is allowed, what's not:

1. All public places like beaches, parks, gardens will be closed for the public.

2. Social, political and cultural gathering and congregation in any form will be strictly prohibited.

3. Sports, entertainment, academic or festival related and other gatherings in both open and closed spaces shall be prohibited.

4. The essential services will be permitted with terms and conditions.

5. Provision stores, vegetable shops, shops dealing with food, groceries, meat, fish animal fodder shall be permitted to function till 12 noon without air-conditioning facility.

6. Industrial production units has been permitted to operate.

7. Banks and insurance offices and SEBI/stock relates offices can operate up to 12 noon only.

8. Sale of all liquor in all categories of liquor shops -- bars, liquor shops, arrack shop have been prohibited.

9. Marriage-related gathering shall be permitted with 25 guests only.

10. Over 20 people can attend funeral/last rites during lockdown period.

11. All religious places and places of worship will remain closed.

12. The public transport can operate with 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Puducherry recorded over 1,703 new COVID cases and 19 deaths, as per the health department of the Union Territory. Saturday’s figures took the total tally of the Union Territory to 70,076, out of which over 13,585 are active cases.

Live TV